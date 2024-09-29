What Did HaRav Zilberstein Tell The IDF Officer Who Injured His Hand Twice?

HaGaon HaRav Yehuda Aryeh Dinner, the Rav of the Divrei Shir kehilla in Bnei Brak, shared a story in his weekly shiur.

HaRav Dinner began by addressing the constant nissim seen in Eretz HaKodesh in recent weeks and months.

“How fortunate we are, how good is our portion, that Hakadosh Baruch Hu protects us like a father protects his son and shields us from all evil,” HaRav Dinner said. “We see nissim with our own eyes – how the enemies try again and again to harm us, chas v’chalilah, and their schemes fail. Many times, they themselves end up getting killed by the various explosives and missiles they prepare to launch at Eretz Yisrael. This is something that doesn’t happen anywhere else in the world, and only Am Yisrael, the beloved children of Hakadosh Baruch Hu, are privileged to have such divine and miraculous protection.”

“There was a story about an officer in the army whose hand was injured After undergoing surgery in the hospital, he returned to battle and injured his hand again. They recommended that since this injury was more complicated, he should fly abroad for surgery with top specialists.”

The officer decided to to visit the home of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein to consult with him and receive a bracha. “The officer asked if this might be a hint from Shamayim that he injured the same hand twice. HaRav Zilberstein told him to check his mezuzahs. The officer had his mezuzahs checked and it turned out that one of them was missing the word ‘your hand.’”

“When HaRav Zilberstein heard this, he immediately instructed him to replace all the mezuzahs with kosher and mehudar ones, and added that since he found what he needed to be metakein, he no longer needed to fly abroad; he could have the surgery here in the country, and everything would be fine. And indeed, the officer was treated in the country and recovered.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)