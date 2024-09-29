Cleveland Hatzalah Participates In MCI Drill At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport [PHOTOS]

Hatzalah of Cleveland joined multiple emergency response agencies in a large-scale Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training drill held at Cleveland International Airport. The drill, conducted in coordination with airport staff and various emergency response teams, aimed to prepare responders for potential large-scale emergencies.

Although Hatzalah of Cleveland has yet to officially launch, the organization is already recognized as a key emergency response agency in the region. Due to their reputation, Cleveland Hatzalah was invited to participate in the exercise, where members played a critical role in triaging simulated patients.

Following their participation in the drill, Cleveland Hatzalah has been added to a special list of agencies prepared to respond in the event of a major incident at the airport. The organization’s involvement in the drill highlights their growing presence in the emergency response community as they gear up for their official launch in the coming months.

