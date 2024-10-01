WATCH: “Hezbollah Planned To Use Lebanese Villages To Launch October 7-Style Attack”

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Tuesday morning spoke to the foreign press and explained why IDF forces entered Lebanon overnight Monday.

“Hezbollah turned Lebanese villages next to Israeli villages into military bases, all ready for an attack on Israel,” he said. “Hezbollah had prepared to use those villages as staging grounds for an October 7-style invasion into Israeli homes.”

“Hezbollah planned to invade Israel, attack Israeli communities, and massacre innocent men, women, and children.”

Hagari then decried the futility of UN Council resolutions that claimed to reign in Hezbollah, asserting that if the world cannot control Hezbollah, Israel has no choice but to push the terror group away from its border.

