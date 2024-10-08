Elbit Systems To Build Bomb Factory As Israel Shifts Toward Self-Sufficient Arms Production

Elbit Systems, one of Israel’s largest defense companies, has announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility for bombs following the signing of a $1.5 billion agreement with the Ministry of Defense. This new plant represents a major move toward strengthening Israel’s self-reliance in ammunition production, reducing the country’s dependence on foreign suppliers—especially in light of lessons learned from ongoing conflicts.

The deal, described by the Ministry of Defense as a “major component in the plan to bolster independent, Israeli-made production and expand manufacturing lines,” comes as many countries, including the United Kingdom, have formally imposed arms embargoes on Israel. Other countries, like Germany, have implemented “soft embargoes,” freezing export licenses and drastically reducing the volume of arms exports to Israel.

The new Elbit facility is intended to address supply issues, such as delays in the delivery of MK-84 and MK-82 bombs produced by General Dynamics. These delays, which occurred at various stages of the current war, have left Israel seeking alternative solutions. The MK-84 bomb, the largest in the Mark 80 series, weighs 900 kilograms and has been in use since the Vietnam War. It serves as a warhead for various guided bombs, including the GBU-24 Paveway and GBU-10 Paveway, among others.

The United States has supplied Israel with 14,000 MK-84 bombs and 6,500 MK-82 bombs, which weigh 225 kilograms. Both bombs are used in precision-guided munitions such as the GBU-12 and JDAM systems. However, the U.S. halted the supply of MK-84 bombs in May due to concerns over potential civilian casualties in Rafah. While deliveries of MK-82 bombs resumed in July, the MK-84 supply remains suspended.

The new Elbit facility is part of a broader strategy by Israel’s Ministry of Defense to invest tens of billions of shekels into building infrastructure and capabilities, including establishing and expanding production lines to ensure a steady domestic supply of munitions. This move aligns with a global trend in which countries are striving to reduce their dependence on external ammunition supplies, a challenge highlighted by the worldwide shortage of shells and bombs following the Ukraine war.

Previously, Elbit’s subsidiary, IMI (formerly Israel Military Industries), had limited bomb production capabilities, which were sold off to the private company Agam, which later ceased production. While Elbit has produced smaller bombs in recent years, this marks the first time the company will manufacture MK-84 bombs entirely within Israel. This facility will also allow for potential future exports of bombs, once Israel’s own defense needs are fully met.

