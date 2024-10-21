IDF Expands Operations in Gaza and Southern Lebanon, Targets Terror Infrastructure

Israeli ground forces continue their offensive in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, dismantling terror infrastructure and eliminating threats. In the past day, troops have taken action in several areas:

– In the Jabaliya area of Gaza, IDF soldiers dismantled tunnels and terror infrastructure, while tanks and air support eliminated multiple terrorists who posed a danger to the forces.

– In Rafah, southern Gaza, the IDF eliminated additional threats. In central Gaza, troops targeted a weapons storage facility and other infrastructure, while airstrikes killed a member of Hamas’ engineering unit and other militants.

Simultaneously, in southern Lebanon, the IDF conducted ground raids, seizing large quantities of Hezbollah weaponry, including anti-tank missiles, RPG launchers, explosives, and other equipment. Several Hezbollah militants were killed, including tactical commanders and members of a cell that had targeted IDF soldiers.

Following directives from the Northern Command, the Israel Air Force struck numerous launchers aimed at northern Israeli communities and additional Hezbollah infrastructure sites.

