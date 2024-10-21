Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israel Warns Hezbollah: IDF Will Destroy Beirut’s Dahiyeh if Israeli Leaders Are Targeted Again


Israel has reportedly issued a stern warning to Hezbollah, threatening to level Beirut’s southern Dahiyeh district, the group’s stronghold, if they attempt to target Israeli leaders again.

The message, conveyed through a third party, was reported by Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hadath news channel, citing unnamed sources.

The warning follows the recent Hezbollah drone attack aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea on Saturday. The prime minister and his wife were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

According to Al-Hadath, this was not Hezbollah’s first attempt to strike at Israeli political figures, with at least two prior instances recorded.

