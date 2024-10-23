Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Global Simchas Torah Learning Campaign Launched As Zechus For Last Year’s Massacre Victims, Hostages, And Soldiers


A worldwide initiative has been launched for this Simchas Torah to garner zechusim for the neshamos killed in last year’s Simchas Torah attack by Hamas, as well as for those still being held hostage, and for soldiers battling against both Hamas and Hezbollah.

Endorsed by Rav Yitzchok Berkowitz, the initiative encourages men in America to gather in shuls and learn Torah for 45 minutes, from 11 PM to 11:45 PM on Leil Shemini Atzeres. In Israel, the learning starts 45 minutes before Shacharis. Participants in this initiative can enter a raffle for $1,000 by emailing their details (see flyer below).

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Pentagon Staffer Suspected Of Leaking Israeli Strike Plans Against Iran Identified As Ariane Tabatabai

GREEN LIGHT: Trump Says Netanyahu Should “Do What He Wants” In Retaliation Attack Against Iran

Seven East Jerusalem Palestinians Arrested for Spying and Plotting Attacks for Iran

IDF Eliminates Hezbollah’s Chief Financial Official In Syria

Former SodaStream CEO Offers $100,000 To Gazans Who Return Israeli Hostages Alive [VIDEO]

Hezbollah Bribed UNIFIL Personnel and Used Cameras for Espionage, IDF Interrogations Reveal

WATCH: Jewish Children Dance In Sukkah In Iran

Israel Warns Hezbollah: IDF Will Destroy Beirut’s Dahiyeh if Israeli Leaders Are Targeted Again

Jewish Support for Democrats Hits 40-Year Low Amid Concerns Over Israel and Antisemitism

Seven Israelis Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran, Collecting Info On Targeted IDF Bases

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network