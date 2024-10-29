Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israel Threatened Assad: “Practical Steps Against The Iranian Axis”


The Saudi Elaph site quoted a senior Middle Eastern security official as saying that Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad is currently weighing two options – to continue his alliance with the Iranian axis of evil or to improve his relations with moderate Arab countries.

The official stated: “Israel has recently threatened Bashar al-Assad and demanded that he take practical steps against the Iranian axis, particularly regarding Hezbollah.”

Additionally, according to the report, “there is a dispute between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his office and the Fourth Division of the Syrian army, commanded by his brother – Maher al-Assad,” with the latter insisting on continuing to support the Iranian axis.

According to the report, President Assad asked his brother to join him for a meeting on the subject – and he refused. The Saudis also reported that Israel attacked a ranch in the Damascus area belonging to President Assad’s brother – which forced him to “lower his profile.”

