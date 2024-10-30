Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Pentagon Staffer Who Leaked Israeli Plans Moved To Different Position


Ariane Tabatabai, a senior staffer in the office of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was identified as the source behind the recent leak of classified documents detailing Israel’s military preparations for a potential strike on Iran, has been moved to a new role in the defense department where she will have less access to intelligence.

Tabatabi was moved to the force and education department within Austin’s office, where she will have “significantly less access to intelligence and covert military programs,” according to former Defense Department officials interviewed by The Free Press.

Tabatabi, who is an Iranian-American, was previously linked by an Iran International investigation to an Iranian-led influence network.

Over a year ago, the Iran International investigation revealed that Tabatabi is an integral member of the Iran Experts Initiative (IEI) – a network established by Iran’s foreign ministry in 2014 to promote Tehran’s interests within Western policy circles.

Despite the revelation, Tabatabi was not removed from her sensitive position as the Pentagon Chief of Staff for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, and her security clearance was not removed.

She previously served as a key aide to the since-suspended US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, whose security clearance was removed due to the “mishandling of classified information.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



7 Responses

  5. From this utterly bizarre decision, that she be allowed in the very same office that she leaked top secret military information to our arch enemy, it is obvious that she is the tip of the proverbial iceberg, and a lot of heads need to roll.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Russian Drone Strike Damages Chabad School in Kyiv; Rabbi Calls Absence of Injuries a “Tremendous Miracle”

ELIMINATED: IDF Strikes Down Deputy Commander of Hezbollah’s Elite Radwan Forces

HATE IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Man Slashed Across The Face, Seriously Injured In Unprovoked Attack

DISASTER: Joe Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Garbage”, Threatening To Sink Kamala Harris’s Campaign [VIDEO]

IDF: Hezbollah Commander Surrendered & Provided Extensive Intel Info [Video]

New Ceasefire Proposal That Could Free 14 Hostages Emerges In Renewed Talks Between Israel And Hamas

MAILBAG: Is Voting A Form Of Avak Avodah Zara That We Should Stay Away From?

Gallant: “Hezbollah Is Down To 20% Of Its Rocket Capabilities”

Chief of Staff: “If Iran Attacks Israel Again, We’ll Hit New Places With Capabilties We Haven’t Used Yet”

TERRIFYING FOOTAGE: Car Being Pursued By Police Nearly Mows Down Chassidim In Williamsburg

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network