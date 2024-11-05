Fired Def. Minister Gallant: I Was Fired For Supporting Drafting Charedim, Demanding Ceasefire And Oct. 7 Accountability

Yoav Gallant, who was fired as Israel’s Defense Minister today, addressed the reasons he believes led to his removal from office by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gallant revealed that his stance on three major issues likely contributed to his firing: the drafting of Charedim, the urgency of securing the return of hostages, and the importance of a state commission of inquiry to assess the events of October 7 and the ensuing war.

Gallant underscored his support for drafting Charedim, arguing that the IDF draft goes beyond social concerns. “The issue isn’t only a social one, but is a topic central to our existence — the security of Israel and the nation that sits in Tzion,” he said, framing enlistment as essential to the nation’s safety. He warned that Israel will face complex challenges in the years ahead and declared that “in these circumstances, there is no choice. Everyone must serve in the IDF, and participate in the mission of defending Israel.”

Gallant was openly critical of the proposed law regarding Charedi enlistment, describing it as a “discriminatory, corrupt law” that he firmly believes should not pass.

On the matter of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Gallant’s words were both urgent and accusatory. He suggested that Israel might need to consider concessions to bring the hostages home, even if it means leaving Hamas in control in Gaza. “Whoever dies among the hostages can never be returned,” he said. “There isn’t and will never be atonement for abandoning the hostages. It will become a mark of Kayin on the forehead of Israeli society, and on those who are leading this mistaken path.”

Gallant also called for a government investigation into the October 7 attacks, emphasizing that an inquiry is necessary to “get at the truth and extract military, political and security lessons” that will better prepare Israel for future threats.

“Israel’s security is my life’s mission,” a visibly emotional Gallant said, describing the country’s defense efforts over recent weeks, including significant strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, operations in Yehuda and Shomron, and, for the first time, targeted actions in Iran. “Since October 7, I’ve focused on one mission — victory in the war,” he stated.

Gallant also issued a stark warning about “a moral darkness” that he feels has overtaken the nation, though he did not elaborate on specific factors he believes have contributed to this atmosphere.

Notably, Gallant made no direct reference to Prime Minister Netanyahu during his remarks.

The former naval commando and general concluded with a salute to Israel’s fallen soldiers, the hostages, and their families.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)