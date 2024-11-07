Iranian Soldier: “If Israel Was Aware Of The Base, It Would Undoubtedly Bomb It”

An Iranian soldier serving at one of the locations attacked by the IDF was unwittingly recorded by a source for Israel’s Channel 14 News speaking about the strategic importance of the base.

The report explained that Channel 14 has a source in Tehran who reports for them and served as a cover, speaking to the soldier and secretly recording him.

The soldier described the strategic importance of the Iranian base attacked by Israel about two weeks ago. “There is only one general on all the other army or IRGC bases throughout Iran, but this base has two generals because it is a sensitive and very important place. The generals also live in designated barracks and receive organized orders. It houses over 5,000–6,000 soldiers.”

He elaborated that Israeli drones managed to penetrate the area, apparently by mistake, and dropped a bomb into the base. The bomb caused extensive damage and killed four career soldiers and one regular soldier.

“Some say that this area [around the base] is empty, just desert, but in reality, it’s the most important base in Tehran and perhaps even in all of Iran,” he revealed.

The soldier testified, unwittingly, that he personally saw the arms depot at the base: “The place is full of missiles, ammunition, and military equipment. Israel is completely unaware of this base and if it knows about its existence, there is no doubt it will bomb it. The place contains such a large quantity of missiles underground.”

“The Israeli attack was apparently to test Iran’s response and proved that the Israeli systems and forces are much more advanced and professional than the capabilities of the Islamic Republic, whose equipment is outdated,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)