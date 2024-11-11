Netanyahu Claims Responsibility for Deadly Pager Attacks on Hezbollah

Israel has officially confirmed its responsibility for a series of lethal pager attacks that struck Hezbollah-controlled areas in Lebanon this September, in an unprecedented operation against the Iran-backed militant group. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized the assault, said Omer Dostri, spokesperson for Netanyahu’s office, marking Israel’s first open acknowledgment of involvement in the attack.

The incident, which took place on September 17, saw thousands of pagers explode in Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut and surrounding regions. In a coordinated wave, the pagers emitted a beep as if receiving a message before detonating, causing extensive casualties. Among those injured, many suffered severe injuries, including eye damage, lost fingers, and abdominal wounds.

Hezbollah officials described the attack as the “biggest security breach” faced by the terrorist group amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

A follow-up attack the day after the pager explosions involved sabotaged walkie-talkies, bringing the total death toll to 39 and injuring over 3,400 others. Israeli media later reported that Netanyahu acknowledged his role in approving the operation during a closed cabinet session, stating that he had overruled senior defense and political advisors opposed to the pager detonations.

As a low-tech means of communication to evade Israeli tracking, Hezbollah has increasingly relied on pagers instead of mobile phones. This reliance made the devices particularly susceptible to the attack, which targeted Hezbollah operatives directly.

