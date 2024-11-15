Ben Gvir Slams Attorney General’s Call For His Firing As ‘Coup Attempt’ Amid Rising Concerns of Lawlessness

In a dramatic escalation of tensions within Israel’s government, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir lambasted Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara over a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire him, dismissing it as an “attempted coup” and calling for her immediate removal. The letter, sent by Baharav-Miara to Netanyahu, urges a reassessment of Ben Gvir’s suitability for office due to his alleged interference in police operations and attempts to exert political influence over police decisions.

Ben Gvir vehemently defended his conduct, claiming Baharav-Miara’s move was a politically motivated attack. “The only ousting that needs to occur is the removal of the attorney general, who is attempting to undermine the government by forcing the recusal of the prime minister and firing a minister over his political positions,” Ben Gvir declared in a statement.

Baharav-Miara’s letter to Netanyahu details what she describes as an alarming series of actions by Ben Gvir that reveal “contempt for the law, violation of the law, and harm to the foundational principles of governance.” Among the instances cited were Ben Gvir’s reported use of his position to shape police appointments according to political loyalties, public berating of senior police officials over their handling of anti-government protests, and directing police officers to defy cabinet orders on humanitarian aid protections.

Critics argue that Ben Gvir’s actions represent an unprecedented politicization of the police, undermining its operational independence and eroding public trust in law enforcement. Baharav-Miara notes that her office has received multiple petitions to the High Court demanding Ben Gvir’s dismissal due to his alleged ongoing and illegal interference in police operations. She further highlighted that when the High Court initially approved Ben Gvir’s appointment, it did so with the understanding that he had moved away from his previous convictions—a claim now undermined by his actions, according to Baharav-Miara.

One of the most contentious points outlined in Baharav-Miara’s letter is Ben Gvir’s alleged disregard for judicial oversight and rule of law. She asserts that his frequent interference with police duties and his insistence on directing police responses to protests are not only inappropriate but fundamentally damaging to the police force’s duty to serve the public, rather than the political elite.

Adding fuel to the fire, rumors have circulated that Baharav-Miara could consider pressing for Netanyahu’s temporary recusal from office while he testifies in his upcoming corruption trial. Though these rumors remain unsubstantiated, Ben Gvir seized on the speculation to accuse Baharav-Miara of attempting to orchestrate a political coup under the guise of legal oversight.

