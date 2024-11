The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced that an IDF soldier fell in battle in southern Lebanon on Friday.

He was named as Sgt. Ori Nisanovich, H’yd, 21, from Jerusalem. He fought in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion.

Nisanovich attended the Avinoam-Evyatar Yeshiva.

His death increases the death toll of IDF soldiers since the start of the war to 795.

