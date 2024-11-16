Trump To Immediately Renew “Maximum Pressure” Sanctions On Iran, Report Says

President-elect Donald Trump plans to implement “maximum pressure” sanctions on the Islamic Republic to financially bankrupt it and paralyze its funding of its terror proxies, the Financial Times reported.

According to the report, Trump’s transition team is already preparing a plan to target Iran, and the sanctions may be issued on his first day in office.

Trump particularly wants to target Iran’s oil exports, aiming to decrease their current oil exports of 1.5 million barrels a day to 400,000 a day.

“He’s determined to reinstitute a maximum pressure strategy to bankrupt Iran as soon as possible,” a national security expert familiar with the Trump transition team said.

Trump’s planned policy toward Iran stands in sharp contrast to that of President Joe Biden, who warned Israel not to target Iran’s nuclear or oil sites before the IDF’s October 26 attack.

Bob McNally, an energy consultant and former US presidential adviser, said the sanctions could leave Iran in an even worse economic situation than it was during Trump’s first term.

“If they really go whole hog . . . they could knock Iran’s oil exports back to a few hundred thousand barrels per day,” he said.

“It’s their main source of earnings, and their economy is already much more fragile than it was back then . . . They’re in a corner much worse than even the first term, and it would be a pretty bad situation.”

