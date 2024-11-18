Iran Tells Hezbollah To Accept A Ceasefire With Israel As The Terror Group Faces Crushing Losses

Iran has reportedly urged Hezbollah to accept a ceasefire agreement with Israel amid ongoing U.S.-led efforts to end hostilities, The New York Times reported over the weekend. Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, conveyed Tehran’s support during a November 15 meeting in Beirut with senior Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Larijani reportedly assured Hezbollah of Iranian assistance in rebuilding its forces and infrastructure after the war, while urging the group to retreat north of the Litani River in accordance with U.N. Resolution 1701.

Hezbollah has launched 16,000 rockets, missiles, and drones at Israel since joining the war in support of Hamas on October 8, but it has suffered significant setbacks. Israeli strikes have depleted over 80% of Hezbollah’s long-range rockets, and assassinations have decimated its leadership, including Hassan Nasrallah.

The U.S. proposal, presented by Ambassador Lisa Johnson, includes a 60-day truce and the redeployment of Lebanese Armed Forces to the border, with oversight by the U.S. and Britain. Israel insists on maintaining operational freedom in Lebanon, while Hezbollah demands restrictions on Israeli military actions.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s envoy, Amos Hochstein, is set to visit Beirut for further talks, while Israeli officials are engaging with both Biden’s team and President-elect Donald Trump to secure a ceasefire deal. If diplomacy fails, Israel may further escalate ground operations in Lebanon.

