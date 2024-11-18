Achiezer’s Commitment to Community Continues Strong With 2024 Gala

Achiezer has emerged as a true pillar of community support in the Five Towns and Far Rockaway. Around the clock, Achiezer offers relief in moments of crisis and solace in times of grief, embodying the spirit of its name through every act of service.

In an effort that spans the entire alphabet of needs—from emergencies to mental health support, home repairs, legal guidance, and beyond—Achiezer is there. Every call for help is met with unwavering dedication and tailored assistance, exemplifying the team’s mission to serve all, always. This commitment isn’t automatic; it’s carefully crafted, fueled by years of experience, and powered by the dedication of an unparalleled team. Achiezer is truly here for everything from A to Z, meeting every challenge head-on with professionalism, responsibility, and heart.

At the end of this month, Achiezer is pausing to reflect on the incredible accomplishments that the A Team and all of its partners have achieved together. For the first time in five years, Achiezer presents a community-wide Gala Evening celebrating some of Achiezer’s most impactful partnerships, and the good we’ve done together.

“After five years without a gala, we recognized the need for an event that would reunite and strengthen our community,” shares Achiezer President, Boruch Ber Bender.

The Gala Evening, which will take place on Sunday, November 24th at The Sands Atlantic Beach, is an opportunity to reconnect as a community and to honor those who go above-and-beyond to uphold Achiezer’s mission of kindness and resilience. Six of our most impactful partners will be honored at the event as we join together to celebrate the contributions of every volunteer and supporter that make Achiezer’s work possible. A powerful reminder of the resilience and solidarity that defines the Five Towns and Far Rockaway, the event will bring together neighbors, friends, and families to celebrate our shared commitment to lifting one another up.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, we are thrilled to announce that the Blue Melody Group will be performing live, bringing their extraordinary energy and spirit to this special event.