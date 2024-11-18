Netanyahu: No Deal That Includes IDF Withdrawal From Gaza, Allowing Hamas To Regain Power

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday that he would not allow Hamas to regain power in Gaza under any circumstances, according to Israel National News. “The only thing that Hamas wants is a deal that ends the war and for the IDF to leave the Strip in order to return to power,” Netanyahu said. “I am not ready to allow that under any circumstance.”

Netanyahu reportedly insisted that Hamas interprets Israeli pressure as a sign it can hold out for a more favorable deal. Security officials have warned that this approach could jeopardize the lives of hostages held by the terror group.

In the meeting, Netanyahu instructed the security establishment to present him with a plan by Thursday to replace Hamas in the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza, according to the report. “We’ve struck Hamas militarily, but we haven’t harmed their ruling capabilities enough,” he said, according to Channel 12.

Netanyahu also addressed ongoing negotiations in Lebanon, expressing skepticism about reaching an effective agreement. He reiterated Israel’s insistence on maintaining operational freedom against Hezbollah, though mediating countries reportedly do not support these demands.

