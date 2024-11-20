US Vetoes UN Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire Over Failure To Include Demand For Hostages’ Release

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, citing concerns over the absence of provisions for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The 15-member council voted on a draft resolution that sought an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” while separately demanding the release of hostages. However, the US opposed the measure, insisting that a ceasefire resolution must explicitly tie hostilities to the immediate release of all captives.

A senior US official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, accused some council members of rejecting efforts to find a compromise. “As we stated many times before, we just can’t support an unconditional ceasefire that does not call for the immediate release of hostages,” the official said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)