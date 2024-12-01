STAGGERING STATS: IDF Struck 12,500 Hezbollah Targets, Killed Around 3,500 Terrorists

The IDF struck over 12,500 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon during its nearly 14-month conflict that erupted after the Iranian-backed group opened fire on Israel, following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre that killed approximately 1,200 Israelis.

Among the targets destroyed were 1,600 command and control centers and 1,000 weapons storage facilities. The IDF confirmed the deaths of around 2,500 Hezbollah terrorists, though military estimates place the number closer to 3,500. A joint report by Israel’s Channel 12 and the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) identified huge losses within Hezbollah’s leadership, including 11 brigade-level commanders, 37 battalion commanders, and 46 company commanders—figures more than ten times higher than the Hezbollah fatalities reported during the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported 3,823 deaths and 15,895 injuries during the conflict, without distinguishing between combatants and civilians.

The group’s leadership suffered substantial blows, including the targeted killing of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on September 27, 2024. Other key figures eliminated include Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah’s designated successor; Radwan Force commanders Ibrahim Aqil and Wisam al-Tuwail; Ali Karaki, commander of the Southern Front; and Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s chief of staff.

Hezbollah also lost 80% of its stockpile of 150,000 to 200,000 rockets and 70% of its drones. Despite these setbacks, the group managed to launch approximately 16,000 rockets, missiles, and drones at Israel during the war.

In Israel, cross-border attacks displaced nearly 70,000 residents of the north. Casualties included 45 civilians and 79 IDF soldiers. Property damage in Israel exceeded $273 million, according to Reuters.

Lebanon faced catastrophic consequences, with the World Bank estimating $8.5 billion in damages and economic losses—$3.4 billion in physical infrastructure damage and $5.1 billion in broader economic impact.

Satellite analysis by The Washington Post revealed that nearly 25% of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese towns and villages near the Israeli border were damaged or destroyed, affecting at least 5,868 structures. Heavily impacted areas included Aita al-Shaab and Kafr Kila, with 80% of the damage occurring after October 2, 2024, as Israel launched its ground offensive.

