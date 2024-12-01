Syrian Rebels: ‘The Time Is Right’ To Challenge Assad And Iran’s Proxies, Including Hezbollah

A senior Syrian rebel official has revealed that last week’s surprise offensive against Syria’s military coincided with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the timing, according to the rebel leader—identified by Israel’s Channel 12 only as “Y”—was calculated to counter the anticipated movement of Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters fleeing from Lebanon into Syria.

The rebel official said that the renewed offensive against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces aims to prevent Hezbollah from establishing a permanent presence in the region. “We will not allow Iran’s proxies to entrench themselves in our liberated areas,” he said, referring to territories under rebel control in provinces like Idlib and Aleppo.

The official said the rebels’ broader goal is to overthrow the Assad regime and create a unified Syria that would maintain peaceful relations with its neighbors, including Israel. “It will be a country based on equality and justice for all Syrian citizens without exception,” he added.

Exiled Syrian opposition leader Fahad Al Masri also called on Israel to take decisive action against Iran and its proxies in Syria. “We urge the Israeli leadership to strike Iranian-backed militia positions in Homs, Damascus, and near the Lebanon border,” Al Masri told Channel 12. “This will weaken Hezbollah and Iran’s influence in Syria.”

