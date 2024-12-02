Based On “Top Secret Info,” Shin Bet Moves Netanyahu’s Court Case To Tel Aviv

The Shin Bet and the Courts Administration on Monday recommended that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s testimony in his trial next week be moved from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu was scheduled to take the stand next week in his corruption trial at a courthouse in Jerusalem but “following highly classified information” about security issues, the case will likely be moved to a fortified underground room at the Tel Aviv District Court.

“After reviewing the various threats and based on relevant information, including some received from the IDF, and after advice from a security expert, we report our position is that the Prime Minister’s testimony at this time at the Jerusalem District Court should be avoided, even if there is a safe room on the same floor of the building,” the Shin Bet wrote.

Shin Bet representatives presented top secret information to court officials on threats against Netanyahu amid the war in Gaza that pose challenges to his security.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)