WATCH: IDF Eliminates 7 Terrorists Who Carried Out Oct. 7 Attack

The IDF spokesperson on Tuesday reported that the 990th Reserve Artillery Regiment recently carried out a series of strikes in the central Gaza Strip that eliminated numerous Hamas terrorists, including at least seven who took part in the October 7 massacre.

Meanwhile, the “Ram” (179) and “Fire Arrows” (551) Reserve Brigades carried out several focused raids in the Netzarim Corridor, destroying Hamas infrastructure, including military structures and observation and sniper posts.

In addition, many weapons were located and destroyed, including grenades, firearms, vests, explosives, and mortars.

