Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: IDF Eliminates 7 Terrorists Who Carried Out Oct. 7 Attack


The IDF spokesperson on Tuesday reported that the 990th Reserve Artillery Regiment recently carried out a series of strikes in the central Gaza Strip that eliminated numerous Hamas terrorists, including at least seven who took part in the October 7 massacre.

Meanwhile, the “Ram” (179) and “Fire Arrows” (551) Reserve Brigades carried out several focused raids in the Netzarim Corridor, destroying Hamas infrastructure, including military structures and observation and sniper posts.

In addition, many weapons were located and destroyed, including grenades, firearms, vests, explosives, and mortars.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FRAUD ALERT: YWN Reader Scammed By Thieves Impersonating High-Profile Jewelers “Vookum” And “Moses The Jeweler”

Photo Essay Part 2: Annual Chabad Kinnus Hashluchim; Photo Credit: Itzik Belenitzki/Kinus.com

TRUMP THREATENS HAMAS: Release The Hostages Now Or “There Will Be Hell To Pay”

Photo Essay Part 1: Annual Chabad Kinnus Hashluchim Attended By 6,500

Based On “Top Secret Info,” Shin Bet Moves Netanyahu’s Court Case To Tel Aviv

“ACTS OF TERROR:” Indictment Against 4 Suspects Reveals They Were Well-Aware Of The Risks

CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: Hezbollah Fires 2 Rockets At Israel; PM and DM Vow Harsh Response

WATCH: Gallant Visits 770 At Kinus Hashluchim: “I Led The War As A Shaliach Of Hashem”

Ben Gvir Moves To Ban Mosque Loudspeakers, Sparks Backlash

WATCH: Far-Left, Anti-Israel Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Could Be “Formidable” 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network