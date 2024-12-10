Calls Grow to Reschedule New Jersey’s 2025 Primary Election Due to Shavuos Conflict

A coalition of Jewish leaders, along with several high-profile political figures, is urging New Jersey officials to reschedule the 2025 primary election to avoid a conflict with Shavuos, during which observant Jews are prohibited from using electronic devices, writing, driving, or traveling. The overlap, they say, could disenfranchise a significant portion of the Jewish community, despite the availability of mail-in and early voting options.

The 2025 primary is currently scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, while Shavuos concludes at sundown on that day, at 9:14 PM. Observant Jews would not be able to cast in-person ballots on Election Day, a concern echoed by more than five dozen Jewish leaders in a letter to state officials.

The call for a date change has garnered bipartisan support from political leaders, including gubernatorial contenders Jack Ciattarelli, Josh Gottheimer, Mikie Sherrill, Steve Sweeney, and Jon Bramnick, as well as Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop. Ciattarelli, a former Republican assemblyman, proposed shifting the primary to Wednesday, June 4, writing, “Practicing one’s religion should never force someone to be excluded or limited in any way from an opportunity to participate in our democracy.”

On Monday, four of Ciattarelli’s opponents signed a letter similarly urging the state to adjust the date, citing concerns about disenfranchisement and inclusivity.

Governor Phil Murphy has expressed openness to the idea, with his spokesperson Kiran Sheth saying, “The Governor is committed to ensuring that our democratic process remains inclusive and accessible to all New Jersey voters.” Senate President Nicholas Scutari confirmed that discussions are underway to consider the change.

New Jersey has adjusted election dates in the past. In 2001, the state legislature postponed primary elections for three weeks due to delayed U.S. Census data impacting redistricting, and in 2020, Murphy moved the primary to July to accommodate an all-vote-by-mail election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the state held a special Wednesday election this year to fill a vacant congressional seat in the 10th district, showing that midweek voting is feasible.