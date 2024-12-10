WATCH: Operation Bashan Arrow: Israel Destroyed 70% Of The Syrian Army’s Capabilities [Videos]

The IDF on Tuesday completed the main part of the extensive operation across Syria, named “Bashan Arrow,” during which 70% to 80% of the Assad regime’s strategic capabilities were destroyed.

The operation began this week overnight Motzei Shabbos, after the political-security cabinet approved the IDF’s proposal, before Assad’s regime had completely fallen.

IDF Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi visited Ramat HaGolan and confirmed the plans, after which ground forces swept in and took control of the buffer zone in Ramat HaGolan.

That night, 350 Air Force planes launched a wave of comprehensive strikes, severely damaging the Syrian Air Force. During the operation, 320 strategic targets were destroyed, from Damascus, the capital of Syria, to Tartus, the country’s second-largest port city.

The goal of the operation was to prevent the fall of the weapons left by Assad’s army into the hands of the rebels. During the operation, IDF aircraft flew hundreds of hours over Syrian airspace, carrying out over 350 airstrikes. Hundreds of targets were destroyed, including dozens of aircraft, fighter jets, surface-to-air missile batteries, surface-to-surface missiles, drones, rockets, coast-to-sea missiles, Scud missiles, radars, drones, and dozens of weapons production sites.

On Monday evening, Israeli missile ships struck two Syrian Navy facilities simultaneously, where 15 Syrian naval vessels were docked. Dozens of coast-to-sea missiles with significant explosive payloads and ranges of 80–190 kilometers were destroyed.

The IDF also targeted several chemical weapon depots.

As of now, the ground operation of the ground forces in the buffer zone is still ongoing.

The Navy operation:

The video below shows several MiG-29s after the airstrikes:

