Irish-American Charged with Attempting to Join Hezbollah, Advocating Violence Against Jews

Federal authorities unsealed a complaint Monday detailing charges against Jack Danaher Molloy, a 24-year-old dual Irish-American citizen, alleging that he attempted to join the Hezbollah terrorist organization and promoted antisemitic violence.

Molloy, a former U.S. military member, reportedly traveled to Lebanon in August 2024 and Syria in October 2024 in efforts to join Hezbollah. According to the complaint, he was told by individuals in Lebanon that the time was “not right” to join the organization and was advised to take additional steps. Undeterred, Molloy traveled to Syria to pursue his goal.

Federal investigators revealed Molloy’s extensive antisemitic sentiments, citing social media accounts and electronic devices containing Nazi imagery and usernames referencing violent acts against Jews. One email address included the phrase “glassofjuice88,” a coded reference to Nazi ideology, according to the Justice Department.

“Your affiant is aware, based on training and experience, that ‘glassofjuice’ is a homophone for ‘gas the Jews,’ and the number ‘88’ is a reference to a white supremacist numerical code for ‘Heil Hitler,’” the complaint states. “‘H’ is the eighth letter of the alphabet, so 88 = ‘HH’ = ‘Heil Hitler.’”

Molloy’s attempts to join Hezbollah were chronicled through monitored communications, including a message describing his attendance at a Hezbollah funeral and interactions with gate guards who “knew that [he’s] Irish, that [he’s] Shia, and somehow knew [he] want[s] in with Hezbollah.”

Despite being warned by contacts that Hezbollah was not actively recruiting due to security concerns, Molloy continued his efforts. In correspondence with his mother, he acknowledged his goal of joining Hezbollah “to kill Jews,” and discussed alternative plans, including joining Russian forces in Ukraine as a step toward this objective.

After returning to the United States and living in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, Molloy allegedly lied to FBI agents at Pittsburgh International Airport about his intentions and activities abroad. Federal officials noted that he had set up a meeting in Syria as part of his efforts to join Hezbollah.

Molloy’s electronic devices revealed further evidence of his extremist views, and in November, he reportedly joked on social media about taunting Jewish residents in Chicago while working as a neighborhood patrol officer.

Molloy faces up to eight years in prison and $250,000 in fines if convicted. He appeared in federal court in Chicago on Monday to face charges related to his attempts to join a terrorist organization and his promotion of antisemitic rhetoric.

