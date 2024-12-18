3 Sephardi Moetzet Members Lend Support To HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s Words About Not Serving In The IDF

After a media storm arose in the wake of the statements of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, a member of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, who said that even yeshivah bochurim who aren’t learning in yeshivah shouldn’t serve in the army, two members of the Moetzet sent a letter of support to HaRav Yosef.

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Tzadka, the Rosh Yeshivah of Porat Yosef, wrote the letter and it was signed by HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Maya.

In the letter, HaRav Tzadka wrote that he wishes to “provide support the true and clear words fearlessly said about the magnitude of the issur to every Shomer Mitzvos to enlist in the army even if he’s not in yeshivah, and this applies to all various army tracks.”

HaRav Tzadka continued by writing that HaRav Yosef is continuing the path “of his great father, HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, who explicitly wrote and published his opposition to all the IDF tracks that are called ‘Chareidi,’ even for those bochurim who aren’t learning. And like a pillar of fire, he would not agree to compromise on קוצו של יו”ד for the sake of the shemirah of bochurim from the danger of recruitment. And it’s known that he wouldn’t budge an inch on this issue and did not fear the government, public opinion, or the media.”

“And who is he that would dare to open his mouth or raise his hand or foot against the da’as of the holy Torah, as stated by Maran HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl.”

HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Cohen, Rosh Yeshivah of Yakirei Yerushalayim and member of the Moetzet, wrote a response to a letter this week about enlistment in the IDF.

“I was asked about a frum bochur (who isn’t learning in yeshivah), whether it’s appropriate for him to go to the army or is there a concern of a decline in ruchniyus,” HaRav Cohen wrote.

“As we know and has been publicized, there are many nisyonos in the army that are difficult to withstand,” HaRav Cohen continued. “Because of this, every frum bochur, in order to protect Am Yisrael, should dedicate his time to limmud Torah and this will surely protect Am Yisrael much more than carrying a weapon because the Torah protects and saves.”

“Therefore, a frum bochur should dedicate himself to limmud Torah and not enlist in the army due to the fear, chalilah, that his Torah and yiras Shamayim will suffer and he will lose two worlds – Olam Hazeh and Olam Haba.”

