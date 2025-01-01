2nd Year In A Row: Hamas Feigns Power By Firing Rockets At Start Of New Secular Year

In the sixth consecutive day of rocket fire from Gaza, Hamas fired two rockets from the central Gaza Strip at the Netivot area overnight Wednesday at midnight, marking the start of the secular year of 2025.

One of the rockets was successfully intercepted by the Iron Dome system, and the second fell in an open area. B’chasdei Hashem, no injuries were reported.

The terror group carried out the same juvenile tactic on a larger scale at the start of 2024, when they fired a larger rocket barrage at central Israel and the Gaza border area.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the fire, with the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades claiming that it fired a “‘rocket barrage’ at Netivot in response to the Zionist massacres of civilians.”

Following the rocket fire, IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for Gazans living in the Al-Bureij area in central Gaza. “This is a warning before the strike,” the message stated, “Terrorist organizations are once again launching rockets from these areas. For your safety – evacuate immediately to the humanitarian area.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)