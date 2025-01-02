Israel Issues Ultimatum To Hamas: Free Hostages Or Face Unprecedented Attacks

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Wednesday that if Hamas fails to release over 100 hostages held for 454 days and continues rocket attacks, Israel will strike Gaza with “a force not seen in a long time.”

Speaking in Netivot, Katz declared, “The IDF will intensify its activities against terrorist nests in Gaza until the hostages are freed and Hamas is eliminated.”

The warning follows Hamas firing two rockets at Netivot to mark the New Year, with no reported damage or injuries. Hamas released footage of the rocket attacks on Thursday.

Katz urged Gaza’s residents to “rise up against Hamas” and pressure the group to release the hostages to avoid further suffering.

Following Wednesday’s rocket fire, Israel issued evacuation warnings in Gaza’s Bureij camp ahead of retaliatory strikes.

