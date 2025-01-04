Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Congress is Notified by the Biden Administration of a Planned $8 Billion Weapons Sale to Israel


The State Department has informed Congress of a planned $8 billion weapons sale to Israel, U.S. officials say, as the American ally presses forward with its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Some of the arms in the package could be sent through current U.S. stocks but the majority would take a year or several years to deliver, according to two U.S. officials Saturday who spoke on condition of anonymity because the notification to Congress hasn’t been formally sent.

The sale includes medium-range air-to-air missiles to help Israel defend against airborne threats, 155 mm projectile artillery shells for long-range targeting, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles, 500-pound bombs and more.

The weapons package would add to a record of at least $17.9 billion in military aid that the U.S. has provided Israel since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, launched the war.

The informal notice to Congress isn’t the final notification before a sale. Now the leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee or the Senate Foreign Relations Committee can review the package.

News of the weapons sale was first reported by Axios.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Soldier Who Blew Up Tesla at Trump Hotel Left Note Saying Blast Was to Be a ‘Wake Up Call’ for US

Congress is Notified by the Biden Administration of a Planned $8 Billion Weapons Sale to Israel

SERIOUS CRISIS: Congestion Pricing to Hit Hatzalah EMTs and Paramedics Responding to Emergencies

Shin Bet Warns: Terror Groups Are Trying To Harm Chief Rabbi Dovid Yosef

Lev Tahor Leader Arrested In El Salvador Following Interpol Warrant

Ben-Gvir: “I Erred; I Apologize To Netanyahu & Bismuth”

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Publishes Video Of Hostage Liri Albag

NAILBITER: Republican Mike Johnson Reelected House Speaker In Dramatic Floor Vote Amid Controversy

JIHAD JITTERS: FBI, DHS Warn Of Potential Copycat Attacks After New Orleans Terror Attack

UNRWA Prepares to Close Gaza and West Bank Offices Amid Israeli Restrictions

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network