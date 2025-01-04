SERIOUS CRISIS: Congestion Pricing to Hit Hatzalah EMTs and Paramedics Responding to Emergencies

As New York City’s congestion pricing plan is set to take effect at midnight on Sunday, emergency responders, including Hatzalah EMTs and paramedics, are bracing for the financial impact of the new tolls. Hatzalah volunteers responding to emergencies in their personal vehicles will face charges of up to $9 when entering Manhattan’s congestion zone below 60th Street — even while answering urgent calls.

In an advisory to its members, Chevra Hatzalah confirmed that the toll would apply to personal vehicles used by its volunteers, with no exemptions currently in place. “There is currently no exemption for Hatzalah members answering calls in the congestion zone,” the advisory stated. “Chevra Hatzalah has been working with the Governor, the Department of Health (DOH), and the MTA on exemptions, but until that process is complete, members should assume they will be charged.”

Hatzalah ambulances are exempt, but volunteers often rely on personal vehicles to respond quickly to emergencies, making the toll an unavoidable cost for those entering the zone.

The advisory comes as the union representing city EMTs and paramedics, FDNY EMS Local 2507, urged its members to transfer out of Midtown and Lower Manhattan stations to avoid the toll. Many city EMTs and paramedics, who earn just $18.94 an hour, could end up paying as much as $45 a week to reach their assigned stations.

“New York City’s emergency medical first responders are now about to be pickpocketed by a state agency and its new MTA’s driving tax,” said Oren Barzilay, president of Local 2507, which represents 4,100 workers. “We are mandated by our employer, the city, where to work, and we have zero option to work remote.”

Barzilay warned that the tolls could lead to slower emergency response times and reduced staffing in critical areas. “Congestion pricing without exemptions for FDNY EMS is a public safety time bomb waiting to detonate,” he said. “Mark my words, it will likely have a large, negative impact on public safety.”

Approximately 270 EMS workers are currently stationed in congestion-pricing zones, and union officials fear the policy could encourage many to request transfers to avoid the fees.

The congestion pricing plan, introduced by Governor Kathy Hochul and the MTA, is designed to reduce traffic and raise funds for public transportation improvements. However, critics argue that the lack of exemptions for first responders, teachers, and other essential workers will have unintended consequences for public safety and affordability in the city.

Business owners have also expressed concern, warning that rising transportation costs will force them to increase prices, further burdening consumers. With the combined tolls from bridges and tunnels, the total cost of entering the congestion zone could reach as high as $27.

For now, Chevra Hatzalah is continuing efforts to secure exemptions for its members, but until official confirmation is received, volunteers are advised to prepare for the additional financial burden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)