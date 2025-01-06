Macron Sounds Alarm: Iran on Brink of Nuclear ‘Point of No Return’

French President Emmanuel Macron says Iran is the foremost strategic and security threat in the Middle East, pointing to the rapid advancement of its nuclear program and its ongoing support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Iran is the main strategic and security challenge for France, the Europeans, the entire region and beyond,” Macron said in a speech to ambassadors, adding that Iran’s actions would be a central topic in upcoming discussions with the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Macron expressed worry over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, warning, “The acceleration of the nuclear program leads us nearly to the point of no return.”

Turning to Syria, Macron cautioned against Western complacency following the removal of Bashar al-Assad from power. “We must regard the regime change in Syria without naivete,” he said, signaling skepticism about the intentions of the new authorities. He pledged unwavering support for Kurdish fighters, whom he praised for their role in battling extremist groups in the region.

“France will not abandon freedom fighters, like the Kurds,” Macron said, reaffirming Paris’s commitment to those who have resisted terrorist factions in Syria.

