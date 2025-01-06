Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Trump: There Won’t Be ‘Don’t’ – There Will Be Hell To Pay If Hostages Aren’t Released

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Donald Trump issued a renewed warning to Hamas, demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza before he takes office on January 20. In a radio interview with conservative host Hugh Hewitt, Trump doubled down on his previous statement that there would be “hell to pay” if Hamas fails to comply.

“Exactly what it says — if those hostages aren’t released by the time I get into office, there will be hell to pay,” Trump said during the interview. When pressed for specifics, Trump refrained from elaborating but made clear his stance would be more forceful than that of the current administration. “It won’t be the word ‘don’t,’ you know,” he remarked, referencing President Joe Biden’s warning to Hamas on October 10, 2023, following the terror group’s October 7 attack on Israel.

“There will be hell to pay,” Trump reiterated. “Those hostages have to get out, they have to get out now.”

During the interview, Trump reaffirmed his unwavering support for Israel, stating, “I’m with Israel. I think that’s pretty obvious to everybody.” However, he also emphasized a broader desire for peace in the region. “I do have to add, I’m also for peace. It’s time. This fight’s been going on for a long time, longer than people would understand,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



