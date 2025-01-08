Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Leaked Document Reveals High-Stakes Details of Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal

Israeli leftists call on Biden to "save the hostages" from Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

The Israeli document at the heart of hostage negotiations in Doha, Qatar, has been made public by Israeli broadcaster Kan. The release sheds light on the intricate and fragile agreement that could shape the future of the Gaza conflict.

The document’s objective is stark: the return of all Israeli hostages—civilians and soldiers, alive or dead—in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a pathway to a lasting ceasefire, full military withdrawal, and Gaza’s reconstruction.

Crucially, the document details Israel’s willingness to pull back from central Gaza, dismantle military outposts, and open the gates for humanitarian aid once the deal is activated. The hostage release will unfold in phases, beginning with Israeli women. On day one, three female hostages will be freed, with more following in weekly increments. By the seventh day, Hamas must disclose the number of hostages slated for release.

Israel’s evolving demands reflect the high stakes. The initial request for the deportation of 50 Hamas terrorists has been escalated, underscoring the fluid and tense nature of the negotiations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pre-approved Gaza’s post-war reconstruction, signaling a readiness to rebuild while hostilities persist. Plans include bringing in 60,000 caravans and 200,000 tents to house displaced civilians.

