BOMBSHELL REPORT: Feldstein-Rosenfeld Case Involved ‘Foreign Actor’ In Oct. 7 Attack, IDF Hid Info From Gov’t

A bombshell was reported on Wednesday by Ynet stating that the real issue involving the “leaked documents’ case, leading to the arrests of Eli Feldstein and Ari Rosenblum, was vital intelligence information about a “foreign actor” involved in the October 7 massacre.

Senior military intelligence officials were aware of the role of the “foreign actor” and became concerned when it became apparent that senior IDF officials were still stuck in the “conceptzia” and were hiding the information from the political leadership.

Following the October 7 massacre, military intelligence officers contacted Knesset member Amit Halevi (Likud) and informed him that there is a significant intelligence study regarding the involvement of a “foreign actor” in the Hamas attack but military intelligence is preventing its transfer to the political level.

At that time, MK Halevi asked the National Security Council if such a document was known, and he received a negative response. Only afterward did the officers turn to reserve soldier Ari Rosenfeld, who is accused in the classified documents case, and emphasized to him that it was urgent to pass it on to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The existence of that document was first reported by Ynet.

Six intelligence personnel, including three officers, collaborated after the massacre to compile a major study on the involvement of a foreign actor in the events of October 7. The most senior among them, an officer with the rank of Major, was arrested in the documents case but no charges have been filed against him.

The officers believed that Israel’s political and military leadership were caught in a misconception regarding that foreign actor and they felt it was urgent to update senior IDF officials and the political echelon about their research. The intelligence personnel, from different units in military intelligence and also from another intelligence body that is banned from being named, sought to transfer the research to the political echelon, but they claim they were blocked within the military.

Ynet is unaware whether the document was blocked as claimed or if it was transferred to the political level. The officers approached MK Halevi, shared the details of the research with him, and asked him to confirm whether the political level was aware of the matter. After Halevi contacted the National Security Council and was told that it is unaware of such research, intelligence officials approached Rosenfeld, requesting that he act to transfer the document to the Prime Minister. Rosenfeld complied with the officers’ request and met with Eli Feldstein, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson for security matters, at the shul in the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, where he handed him a document to inform Netanyahu of its existence.

The identity of that “foreign entity” cannot currently be revealed, but regarding the research, Judge Ala Masarwa wrote in December in a decision that was cleared for publication that it is related to the importance of the IDF’s presence in the Philadelphi Corridor [which borders Egypt]. The judge wrote that “regarding the additional document, Respondent 1 (Feldstein) knew it was based on classified intelligence, and he kept it in his home and waited for the right moment until the document would be relevant in the context of the discussion on the Philadelphi Corridor.”

As far as is known, Feldstein did not pass the document to the Prime Minister, and it was seized at his home on the day he was arrested. Rosenfeld’s attorney Uri Korb mentioned this before Judge Stein during a hearing, revealed by a request from Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth. “Six intelligence personnel, three officers from different units, sit together because they identify that there is a flawed conception. They are sitting and writing research over dozens of pages, which began back in 2018, to prove that the conception regarding the foreign entity is incorrect,” said attorney Korb.

Korb referred to the officer who was arrested during the investigation of the document case and said, “A group of officers who want the best for the state is being prevented from placing a logo, and they conclude that the intelligence corps is blocking the information from reaching the political level. They think the document is being blocked by IDF because it tarnishes the reputation of officers in military intelligence, and they approach Ari Rosenfeld to transfer it to Netanyahu.”

Korb also stated during the hearing that Rosenfeld only passed the first page of the numerous research documents to Feldstein, telling him to inform Netanyahu and the National Security Council of its existence.

Rosenfeld’s lawyers stated: “A group of officers from various branches in the Intelligence Directorate of the IDF (Aman Research, 8200, Southern Command, and others) wrote a research document of dozens of pages analyzing intelligence reports from 2018 – 2024 and concluded that the IDF is operating under a mistaken conception regarding a critically important security issue related to the goals of the war. As they testified in their interrogations, the issue of ‘W’ was at the forefront of their minds. The fact that the IDF tried to block the document from reaching the political echelon after the events of October 7 is extremely concerning and raises troubling thoughts.”

“The officers who tried to convey the information to the military-political echelon and were blocked by the IDF acted together with Ari to inform the political echelon about the document. This was to prevent a recurrence of an incident like that of October 7, where warnings did not reach the knowledge of the political echelon. The officers were detained and interrogated by the Shin Bet under the most difficult conditions and were later released. The officers and Ari acted on a bypass route and allegedly approached the political echelon contrary to orders, and Ari regrets this – this matter is expected to be clarified in court. Ari, a person presumed innocent – who tried to assist the political echelon in the goals of the war is still held in Kafkaesque detention – a fact that should concern every citizen in Israel. The opposition to his detention transcends political camps and sectors and is not a political question. It is a matter concerning human rights in a democratic state.”

