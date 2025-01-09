Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
THE IRONY: Poland’s Duda To Gov’t: “Shield Netanyahu So He Can Attend Auschwitz Ceremony”

Polish President Andrzej Duda, front right, delivers a speech during a ‘Warsaw Ghetto Uprising’ commemoration reception in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Presidents, Holocaust survivors and their descendants are marking the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. The anniversary honors the hundreds of young Jews who took up arms in Warsaw in 1943 against the overwhelming might of the Nazi German army. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Polish President Andrzej Duda is urging his government to ensure Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu won’t be arrested so he can enter the country for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Polish media outlets reported last month that Netanyahu will not attend the ceremony due to fears of arrest in the wake of the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in November 2024.

Following the ICC’s announcement, Deputy Polish Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski, who is overseeing the January 27 ceremony, stressed Poland’s obligation to adhere to ICC decisions. “We are obligated to respect the decisions of the ICC,” Bartoszewski said.

Duda sent a letter on Wednesday to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urging him to guarantee that Netanyahu could enter Poland for the ceremony “unhindered,” describing the potential visit of the Israeli prime minister for the ceremony as “absolutely exceptional circumstances.”

Duda encouraged the government to formulate a legal solution that would allow Poland to host Netanyahu for the ceremony while still adhering to the ICC’s decision.

The report comments that Duda has frequently squabbled with the Polish government and his request may go unheeded.

