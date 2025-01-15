“Dangerous For Israel’s Security”: Far-Right Ministers Warn Of Dire Consequences Over Hamas Deal

Despite vocal opposition from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a proposed hostage release deal with Hamas is expected to secure a majority in the Israeli government and move forward.

Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist Party, condemned the agreement as “both bad and dangerous for Israel’s national security” during a statement Wednesday evening. While celebrating the potential return of hostages, Smotrich argued that the deal undermines Israel’s wartime achievements and could lead to further bloodshed.

“We strongly oppose it,” Smotrich declared. “Our continued presence in the government depends on absolute certainty of resuming the war with full force—on a broad scale and with a renewed strategy—until we achieve a decisive victory, including the complete destruction of Hamas and the safe return of all hostages to their homes.”

Smotrich met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to discuss the proposed agreement. He has demanded assurances that the IDF will resume operations in Gaza following the deal, with a focus on intensifying the fight against Hamas, dismantling its infrastructure, and overseeing the distribution of humanitarian aid in the region.

Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, also expressed strong opposition to the deal. A spokesperson for Ben-Gvir stated that he is pressuring political officials to block what he described as “an irresponsible deal.”

The proposed agreement reportedly includes significant concessions by Israel, such as the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including terrorists serving life sentences, and a partial withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza. The deal also allows for the return of Palestinian civilians to northern Gaza under a yet-to-be-detailed security mechanism.

Despite resistance from Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, the deal is expected to pass votes in both the National Security Cabinet and the government plenum. Even if the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit vote against the agreement, other parties in the government are likely to ensure its approval.

The question now is whether Smotrich and Ben-Gvir will escalate their opposition by threatening to leave the government. If they do, it could raise the possibility of a political crisis, including a vote to dissolve the Knesset and trigger new elections.

For now, the deal moves forward, with its implementation potentially marking a critical juncture in Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)