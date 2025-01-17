LATEST UPDATES: Netanyahu Convenes Full Cabinet to Approve Hostage Release-Ceasefire Deal; Releases To Begin Sunday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the security cabinet on Friday to discuss the proposed hostage release-ceasefire deal. The full Israeli government is set to meet at 3:30 p.m. to approve the agreement, with implementation scheduled to begin on Sunday at 12:15 p.m.

Originally, the government meeting was planned for Saturday evening after Shabbos, but the timeline was moved up to expedite the process.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu participated in a security assessment with the negotiating team that returned overnight from Doha, where the final version of the agreement was signed.

Despite delays in the deal’s signing and government approval, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that the release of hostages from Gaza is still expected to proceed as planned on Sunday.

