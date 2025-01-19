BEYOND INHUMANE: Hamas Terrorists Taunted Released Captives With “Mementos” And Palestinian Necklaces

The three Israeli hostages released from captivity in Gaza today gained their freedom under humiliating and dehumanizing conditions. The hostages—Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher—were handed over to the Red Cross and then the IDF, but not before their captors forced them to endure a series of calculated acts designed to amplify their suffering and mock their release.

The hostages were forced to wear necklaces adorned with Palestinian flags and carry “gift bags” prepared by Hamas. These bags contained maps identifying the locations where they were held, photographs of their time in captivity, and so-called “certificates” that mocked their horrific ordeal.

If that wasn’t enough, Hamas then forced them smile and take photos of them with their “certificates” as well as their gift bags. Hamas then released a video of this.

The IDF released a video showing the hostages holding these unsettling items during their transfer to Israeli custody. The footage underscores the extent to which Hamas weaponized the release to deliver a message of cruelty and intimidation, both to the hostages and to the Israeli public.

The incident is yet another stark reminder of Hamas’s brutal tactics and utter disregard for basic human decency. By turning the release of captives into a spectacle of psychological torment, Hamas once again took to the opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to sowing pain and chaos at every opportunity.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)