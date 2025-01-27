HOPE AND HEARTBREAK: Israel Confirms Eight Hostages Set For Release Are Dead, Based On Hamas Info

Israel has confirmed that eight of the 26 hostages listed for release in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal have been declared deceased, based on information provided by Hamas.

Government spokesman David Mencer shared the devastating news with journalists, relaying details from the list submitted by Hamas. As part of the agreement, 33 hostages are to be released in the deal’s initial phase. Seven hostages have already been freed since the arrangement began on January 19, leaving 26 names remaining on the list. According to the Hamas information, 18 of these individuals are alive, while eight have tragically been confirmed dead.

Overnight, Israeli authorities reported receiving the list, which provided long-awaited clarity on the fate of some of the captives. The next group of hostages—three individuals, including Arbel Yehoud and Agam Berger—is expected to be released on Thursday, followed by another group of three on Saturday.

The list of 33 hostages includes women, children from the Bibas family, men over the age of 50, and individuals who are unwell or injured. On Sunday, the IDF voiced “grave concerns” over the welfare of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, who remain in Gaza.

For families of the hostages, the question of whether their loved ones are alive has been agonizing. Many have urged the Israeli government to negotiate a resolution as quickly as possible, fearing that time is running out.

As of now, 87 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attack remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 34 individuals confirmed deceased by the IDF. Hamas is also holding two Israeli civilians who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015, along with the body of an IDF soldier killed in 2014. The remains of another soldier killed in the same year were recovered earlier this month.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)