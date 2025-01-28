Charedi Leaders Urge Netanyahu To Press Forward With Hostage Deal Despite Coalition Opposition

Ministers from the Charedi Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) parties are urging Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to honor and advance all phases of the ongoing hostage-ceasefire agreement with Hamas, pledging full political support amid calls from other government ministers to halt the deal after its first phase.

“Go for the next deal, move on to the second phase, don’t stop,” declared Labor and Welfare Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur at the Histadrut Labor Federation’s economic conference in Eilat. “Our sons and daughters are suffering there. I promise you — all six Shas ministers, led by Aryeh Deri, will support you. Bringing them back is the most sacred goal.”

Housing Minister and UTJ leader Yitzhak Goldknopf echoed Ben-Tzur, affirming that his party stands firmly behind Netanyahu’s efforts to secure the release of all hostages. “We will support you through each stage of the deal until the last hostage is home,” Goldknopf vowed.

The hostage-ceasefire deal, currently in its initial phase, has faced criticism from some government ministers who argue for its termination.

