Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WASN’T BLUFFING: As Promised, Trump Withdraws U.S. from UN Human Rights Council, Cuts Ties with UNRWA

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council and ending U.S. participation in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The move, which reinforces Trump’s long-standing criticism of the U.N., came just before his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump also ordered a review of U.S. involvement in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), an agency tasked with promoting global cultural and historical cooperation. The U.S. and Israel previously withdrew from UNESCO in 2019 over the agency’s erasure of Jewish history within Israel’s borders.

“I’ve always felt that the U.N. has tremendous potential. It’s not living up to that potential right now. It really hasn’t for a long time,” Trump said during remarks from the Oval Office. “There are great hopes for it, but it’s not being well-run, to be honest.”

The decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council aligns with accusations from both the U.S. and Israel that the body unfairly targets Israel while overlooking severe human rights violations in other nations.

Trump had previously cut funding for UNRWA during his first term, citing concerns that the agency perpetuated the Israeli-Palestinian conflict rather than resolving it. While President Joe Biden reinstated some U.S. funds for the agency, he later froze them in January 2024 following reports that UNRWA staff had participated in Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Those funds were never reinstated after Biden left office.

Israel has taken similar action, with a law banning UNRWA from operating within its borders going into effect last week.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRUMP WARNS: If Iran Assassinates Me, They Will Be Obliterated [SEE VIDEO]

MUST WATCH: President Trump Powerfully Defends Israel, Unveils Gaza Plan In Meeting With Netanyahu

Thai Hostages Spoke About Harrowing Conditions In Captivity

Israeli Analyst: “IDF Is Far From ‘Ridding’ Terror Threat In Jenin Area, Including Tunnels”

What Kibbud Eim! Upon Release, Thai Hostage Refused To Wake His Mother

🤡 WATCH THIS: AOC Says Elon Musk Is One Of The Most Unintelligent Billionaires

SHOCKING NUMBERS! 20,000 Federal Workers Accept Trump Admin Buyout Offer

Yarden Bibas Was Held Separately From Other Hostages; Was Initially Told Wife, Kids “Are In Tel Aviv”

Netanyahu Met With Elon Musk In D.C & Snagged Major AI Deal

2 IDF Reservists Murdered, 8 Injured, After Terrorist Sneaks Into IDF Post & Opens Fire At Close Range

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network