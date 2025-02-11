Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Abbas Ends “Pay To Slay?” Fatah Says Terrorists Will Be Paid Via Alternative Program

Terrorists in an area governed by the Palestinian Authority. (Photo: AP/Majdi Mohammed)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas signed an order on Monday canceling its decades-long policy of “pay to slay” stipends to terrorists and their families.

However, the Palestinain Authority’s WAFA outlet reported that the terror stipends were not halted but were simply transferred from the Ministry of Social Development to the National Palestinian Economic Assistance Institution, an entity under PA control but not an official part of its government.

Abbas claimed that the institution is an “independent body.” However, the members of the board of trustees heading the institution were appointed by Abbas himself.

The report added that all families of terrorists will still be eligible for financial support, without any discrimination, in the social service program for needy families.

Fatah even issued a statement stating that “the salaries of ‘martyrs’ and prisoners will not be harmed under any circumstance. All families will continue to enjoy the same criteria without discrimination under the welfare programs.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry scoffed at the PA’s announcement, posting a statement: “This is a new deception scheme by the Palestinian Authority, which intends to continue paying terrorists and their families through alternative payment channels.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



