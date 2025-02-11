Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
🚨 NETANYAHU: Return Our Hostages By Shabbos At Noon, Or War Resumes [VIDEO]


In a video statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that if Hamas does not return the hostages by Saturday at noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will resume heavy military operations “until Hamas is completely defeated.”

The following is a translation from Hebrew:

“I have just finished an in-depth, four-hour Security Cabinet meeting. We all expressed outrage over the shocking state of our three hostages who were released last Saturday.

We all welcomed President Trump’s demand to release our hostages by Saturday noon as well, and we all welcomed the President’s revolutionary vision for the future of Gaza.

In light of Hamas’s announcement regarding its decision to violate the agreement and not release our hostages, last night I instructed the IDF to amass forces inside – and surrounding – the Gaza Strip. This action is being carried out at this hour and will be completed very soon.

The unanimous decision that I passed in the Cabinet is as follows:

If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will resume intense fighting until the final defeat of Hamas.”



