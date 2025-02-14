Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas Calls For Global Protests This Weekend As Trump Pushes Gaza Relocation Plan


Hamas has issued a call for mass protests this weekend in response to President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate the Gazan population in order to rebuild the territory. The terrorist organization urged supporters to take to the streets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in what it described as “solidarity marches” against what it calls an attempt to displace Palestinians from their land.

“We call on our people, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world to go out in massive solidarity marches,” Hamas said in a statement Wednesday.

Trump first outlined his vision for post-war Gaza during a Feb. 4 press conference at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Initially, he stated that Palestinians could return, but later revised his stance in a Feb. 10 Fox News interview, saying those who leave Gaza will not return and instead will be resettled in better housing elsewhere.

Though exact details remain unconfirmed, Israel’s Channel 12 has reported that potential relocation sites under discussion include Morocco, Somaliland, and Puntland (a self-declared autonomous region of Somalia). Netanyahu has voiced support for the plan, and polls indicate that a majority of Israeli Jews also back the idea.

