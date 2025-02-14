Bombshell Indictment Against Adams Blocked—Feds Were Ready to Charge Him With Destroying Evidence

A stunning resignation and a buried indictment—that’s the latest twist in the federal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, after a top Manhattan prosecutor quit in protest, accusing President Trump’s Justice Department of killing a case that could have brought Adams down.

According to a scathing letter obtained by The New York Post, former Manhattan federal prosecutor Danielle Sassoon was prepared to file explosive new charges against Adams, accusing him of obstruction of justice, destroying evidence, and instructing others to lie to the FBI. But before she could move forward, the Justice Department ordered the case dismissed—a move Sassoon called “improper” and politically motivated.

The expanded indictment against Adams would have included a conspiracy to obstruct justice, based on evidence that the mayor destroyed records and instructed others to do the same while the FBI investigated his alleged illegal campaign donations from Turkish nationals. The charges would have added to Adams’ existing indictment, which accuses him of accepting $123,000 in bribes to help fast-track the opening of Turkey’s consulate in Manhattan.

But instead of facing trial, Adams may now walk free—a development that has set off alarm bells inside the federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan, known as the “Sovereign District” for its history of operating independently from Washington politics.

Sassoon, a well-respected Republican and former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, resigned rather than comply with what she described as a politically driven effort to shield Adams.

“I am confident that Adams has committed the crimes with which he is charged,” she wrote in her resignation letter. “I cannot agree to seek a dismissal driven by improper considerations.”

Even more shocking, Sassoon accused Adams of offering to support Trump’s immigration policies in exchange for having the case dropped—an alleged backroom deal she called “an improper offer of immigration enforcement assistance.”

In response, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, a former Trump defense attorney, wasted no time accepting Sassoon’s resignation—and rebuking her for what he called a politically motivated case.

“No U.S. Attorney’s Office is a separate sovereign,” Bove declared, effectively stripping the SDNY of its long-held autonomy. “I concluded earlier this week that the prosecution of Mayor Adams must be dismissed in order to prioritize national security and public safety.”

Bove went even further, signaling that the Trump administration won’t tolerate rogue prosecutors pursuing cases that don’t align with White House priorities.

“There is no room at the Justice Department for attorneys who refuse to execute on the priorities of the Executive Branch,” he stated. “I look forward to working with new leadership at SDNY to make America safe again.”

The Justice Department’s decision to shut down the Adams case has already sparked outrage and speculation, with critics calling it an unprecedented intervention.

Adams, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, now appears unlikely to stand trial—despite allegations that he pocketed illegal cash from Turkey and tampered with evidence to cover it up.

For now, one of the biggest corruption cases in recent New York history has been shut down before it could even make it to court—and the prosecutor who tried to pursue it is out the door.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)