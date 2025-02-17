500 DAYS IN HELL: 73 Hostages, Alive & Dead, Remain In Captivity

Monday was the 500th day of hell for the 73 hostages still in captivity in Gaza, 35 of whom are considered deceased.

Protests calling for the release of the hostages began early in the morning, blocking roads across the country, and are expected to continue throughout the day. In Jerusalem, a group of protesters began marching at 7 a.m. from the Prime Minister’s Residence to the Knesset.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced a 500-minute fast, beginning at 11:40 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m., when a large protest is scheduled at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv.

“We announce a day of fasting that is nothing compared to the suffering of those still there,” the forum stated. “It is a day of solidarity that will strengthen the hostages and echo the cry of those unheard. There is no more time. Action is needed to return all of them immediately.”

Relatives of hostages are participating in Knesset discussions on Monday and sharing information about the condition of their relatives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)