Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

500 DAYS IN HELL: 73 Hostages, Alive & Dead, Remain In Captivity

The 73 hostages, living and dead, who remain in captivity in Gaza. (Compiled by Ynet)

Monday was the 500th day of hell for the 73 hostages still in captivity in Gaza, 35 of whom are considered deceased.

Protests calling for the release of the hostages began early in the morning, blocking roads across the country, and are expected to continue throughout the day. In Jerusalem, a group of protesters began marching at 7 a.m. from the Prime Minister’s Residence to the Knesset.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced a 500-minute fast, beginning at 11:40 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m., when a large protest is scheduled at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv.

“We announce a day of fasting that is nothing compared to the suffering of those still there,” the forum stated. “It is a day of solidarity that will strengthen the hostages and echo the cry of those unheard. There is no more time. Action is needed to return all of them immediately.”

Relatives of hostages are participating in Knesset discussions on Monday and sharing information about the condition of their relatives.

Protesters demand the release of hostages. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, block a freeway during a protest demanding their release from Hamas captivity as they mark 500 days of the Israel-Hamas war in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
(AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Why Is Mental Health Treated As A Privilege, Not A Right?

WATCH: Is It Mutar To Post On WhatsApp To Purchase By Non-Jewish Stores Who Are Cheaper

BORO PARK: Palestinians Planning Protest For Tuesday, Community On Edge

Poll: Democrats Overwhelmingly Favor Palestinians Over Israel – How Can Any Self-Respecting Jew Still Support Them?

Some Hostages Sang Eshes Chayil In The Tunnels

FRIGHTENING: Morphine Found In Locker Of Sydney Nurse Who Said He Killed Israeli Patients

BITTERSWEET MOMENT: Thousands Gather for Vishnitzer Rebbe’s Farewell For Medical Treatment Event Amid Simcha

TSA Intercepts 6,678 Firearms at U.S. Airports in 2024, Including 21 at Newark Liberty

TEHILLIM AND CHESSED: New Details Emerge About Friday’s Crown Heights Dorm Fire That Left 1 Bochur Critically Injured

WATCH: Released Hostage Sasha Troufanov Dons Tefillin For The First Time In His Life

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network