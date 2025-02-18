PROTEST UNDERWAY: NYPD All Out For Pro-Palestinian Protest in Boro Park [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The NYPD is gearing up for a pro-Palestinian protest scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight across from Brooklyn Square, at 14th Avenue and 37th Street in Boro Park. The demonstration was initially planned for another location but was moved due to security concerns after Palestinian protestors threatened to “flood” the area.

The location was kept a secret, until former DEMOCRAT New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind revealed the new location on social media, saying he looks forward to attending. Hikind is a former member of the Jewish Defense League (JDL). Heshy Tischler also took to social media, calling the protest “illegal” and urging people to show up in response. Tischler himself has led multiple unauthorized protests in the past.

Local Jewish residents are on high alert, given the community’s dense population and proximity to schools. Organizers of the original event decided to relocate to prevent potential disruptions. The new venue, part of the Getter Group’s real estate sale, remains confidential, with access limited to pre-registered attendees who have undergone screening for security purposes.

NYPD 66th Precinct Commander, Captain Kenneth Herrarte, confirmed to YWN that the precinct will have a strong presence to ensure public safety during the protest.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)