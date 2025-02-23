Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BAT YAM NEIS: Hatzalah Volunteers Left The Scene Minutes Before The 3rd Explosion

United Hatzalah at the scene of the Bat Yam bombings. (United Hatzalah)

New details were revealed on Sunday about the neis that occurred in Bat Yam on Thursday.

United Hatzalah and security forces escaped certain death after leaving the explosion site just minutes before the third blast occurred.

In an interview with Kol B’Ramah, Shmuel Malka, the director of the United Hatzalah branch in Bat Yam, said that he arrived with a team of volunteers at the site of the first explosion on Menachem Begin Street within minutes, along with police forces.

They began to scan the buses at the terminal, and then another explosion occurred in a parking lot on a nearby street. The Hatzalah volunteers and police forces rushed to the street to find the source of the explosion, and then the third explosion occurred – in the exact spot they were standing just moments earlier.

“We were moving between the buses to locate the source of the explosion and check for casualties,” Malka recounted. “Suddenly we heard another explosion from the nearby parking lot, and we went out on the road to see where it was coming from. Then a third explosion was heard, which occurred in the same area where we had just been moments before. It was truly a neis.”

Malka emphasized that it was truly an incredible neis as not only the Hatzalah volunteers were spared from certain deaths but also security forces and many nearby civilians.

United Hatzalah volunteers at the scene of the bus bombings in Bat Yam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



