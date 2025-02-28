UPDATE: Strike CANCELLED At Ben Gurion Airport On Sunday

The strike planned for Sunday at Ben Gurion Airport has been canceled. The Population and Immigration Authority announced that it has reached agreements regarding the workers’ salaries, and there will be no strike at Ben Gurion Airport.

The strike, originally scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., would have caused significant flight delays and cancellations, just as flights are beginning to return to normal, and airlines have resumed their flights to Israel.

