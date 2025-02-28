Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UPDATE: Strike CANCELLED At Ben Gurion Airport On Sunday


The strike planned for Sunday at Ben Gurion Airport has been canceled. The Population and Immigration Authority announced that it has reached agreements regarding the workers’ salaries, and there will be no strike at Ben Gurion Airport.

The strike, originally scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., would have caused significant flight delays and cancellations, just as flights are beginning to return to normal, and airlines have resumed their flights to Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. 1) Where is Nen Gurion Airport?
    2) When shall Israel commence Taylor’s Law for its employees?
    3) I suspect this border strike is Divine Retaliation against the authorities, for having arrested a ישיבה בחור at the Border last week.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Egg Prices Are Putting Pesach At Peril. Here’s How To Save The Yom Tov

Jared Kushner And Ivanka Refused To Defend Trump After October 7 Attack Comments, New Book Claims

Bibas Family And Other Oct. 7 Victims Sue Al Jazeera For Aiding Hamas Propaganda, Spreading Terrorist Agenda

EXPOSED: State Dept. Report Reveals How USAID Funneled Millions To Terror-Linked Groups

Hatzolah NYC Tightens Privacy with New Rule: No More Addresses Over the Radio

לקיים בנו חכמי ישראל: Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlit”a Hospitalized With Pneumonia

BRUTAL: IDF Releases Investigative Report On Oct. 7 Failures, Exposing Intelligence And Operational Blunders

Democratic Support for Israel Dwindles Down To Just 33% In New Gallup Poll

INCREDIBLY HEROIC DETAILS: Ori Danino, H’yd, Forced Terrorists To Treat Hersh Goldberg-Polin, H’yd

Wall Street Journal: Hamas Is Preparing For A New Battle With Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network